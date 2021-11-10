Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ceres Power stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

