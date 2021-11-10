Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ceres Power stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.
About Ceres Power
