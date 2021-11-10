Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.Certara also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,692. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $2,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

