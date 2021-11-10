CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.86 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00002882 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $107.61 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00069886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00073668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00097780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,719.94 or 1.01979877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.81 or 0.07067846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020214 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,087,882 coins and its circulating supply is 57,930,272 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

