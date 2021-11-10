Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

