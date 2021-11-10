Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after buying an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 3,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

