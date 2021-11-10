Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Forward Air worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

