Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of NetScout Systems worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

