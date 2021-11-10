Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCO opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

