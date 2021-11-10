Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.82 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,255,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $25,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBC opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 48.07.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

