Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,427 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Domtar worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,861,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 1.76. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

