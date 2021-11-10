Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 967 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Meredith worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

MDP stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

