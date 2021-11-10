Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Down 0.1%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CWSRF. TD Securities began coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

