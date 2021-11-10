Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

