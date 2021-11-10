Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CPK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,821. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $137.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

