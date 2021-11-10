Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 2495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.43.

CHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$238.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.45 and a current ratio of 40.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 in the last three months.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.