Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $501.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $16,763,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

