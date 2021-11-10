China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Shares Up 2.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

