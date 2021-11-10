China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $30.74. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.43.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

