China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 38,326 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

