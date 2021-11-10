Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,541. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $650.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.