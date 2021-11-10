Chonk 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,535.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $2,535.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $55.99 or 0.00083472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00224979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00091888 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.