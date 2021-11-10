Chris Obrien Sells 9,302 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. 815,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,473. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
