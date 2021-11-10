Chris Obrien Sells 9,302 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. 815,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,473. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.