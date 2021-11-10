Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.69

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.69 and last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.96.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

