Christopher A. Wright Sells 10,100 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

