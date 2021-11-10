CIBC Downgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Neutral

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

