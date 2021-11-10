CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.42%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.