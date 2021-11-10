Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

