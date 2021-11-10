Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 26,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,037,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cinemark by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

