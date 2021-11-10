CIRCOR International (CIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

