Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $192,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,285,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 723,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,355,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CSCO stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. 312,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,303,371. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $246.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.