Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 222,973 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.02% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $247,000.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

