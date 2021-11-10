Citigroup Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.