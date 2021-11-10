Citigroup Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Buy

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $61.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.