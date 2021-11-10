Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.