Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $38,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

