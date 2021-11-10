Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Clarus stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $978.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

