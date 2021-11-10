CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $21.96. CleanSpark shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 16,601 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The company had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 72.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

