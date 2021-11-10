ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 243,701 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.