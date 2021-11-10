Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.01.

CLPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Clipper Realty worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

