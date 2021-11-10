Clovis Oncology to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clovis Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.36). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CLVS stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

