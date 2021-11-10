CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

