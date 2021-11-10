Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

