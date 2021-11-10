CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of CWBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 10,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.57.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.