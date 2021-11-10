Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $342.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $357.39 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,304,896 shares of company stock worth $357,073,562.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

