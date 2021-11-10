Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,848.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.12 million and $11,848.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00074849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00099940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.03 or 1.00132765 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.12 or 0.07041493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

