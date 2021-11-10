Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after acquiring an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

