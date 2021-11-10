Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,119 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

