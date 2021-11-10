Colony Group LLC Buys 89,475 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.34% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,913 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 110.2% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 683,186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 457,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 386,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,370 shares during the last quarter.

IVOL stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

