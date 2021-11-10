Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.