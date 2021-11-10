Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,977 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,207 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,431,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 935,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

